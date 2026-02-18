Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,903 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Terreno Realty worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 88.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,578,000.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%.The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

