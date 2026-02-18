Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 824,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the third quarter valued at about $15,282,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSA. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $713,874. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

