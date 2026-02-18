Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,390,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,315 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,818,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 24.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

