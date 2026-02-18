Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.4615.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.0%

REXR opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 583,538 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,532.28. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 77,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.