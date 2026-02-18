Reviewing Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) & BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hub Group and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.73 billion 0.65 $103.99 million $1.73 23.04 BingEx $612.14 million 0.24 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -262.00

Risk and Volatility

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 2.82% 6.58% 3.97% BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hub Group and BingEx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 1 8 8 0 2.41 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

Hub Group currently has a consensus target price of $44.53, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 79.39%. Given BingEx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Hub Group.

Summary

Hub Group beats BingEx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

