Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1 billion-$17.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Republic Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

