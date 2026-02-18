Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Silgan stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Silgan Stock Down 0.8%

SLGN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 332.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

