ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.33 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Here are the key takeaways from ReNew Energy Global’s conference call:

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew increased operating capacity to 11.8 GW and its total portfolio to 19.2 GW (including ~1.5 GW of BESS), and has reconfigured the pipeline to favor solar + BESS—cutting committed wind from ~2.5 GW to ~850 MW—to lower CapEx, execution risk and make cash flows more predictable.

ReNew increased operating capacity to and its total portfolio to (including ~1.5 GW of BESS), and has reconfigured the pipeline to favor solar + BESS—cutting committed wind from ~2.5 GW to ~850 MW—to lower CapEx, execution risk and make cash flows more predictable. Financials improved materially: nine‑month Adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to INR 74.8 billion with PAT up over sixfold, management raised a $600 million bond at 6.5% (first Gift City bond), completed $275 million of asset recycling (600 MW sold), and raised full‑year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to INR 90 billion–INR 93 billion with project build guidance of 1.8–2.4 GW.

Financials improved materially: nine‑month Adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to INR 74.8 billion with PAT up over sixfold, management raised a bond at 6.5% (first Gift City bond), completed $275 million of asset recycling (600 MW sold), and raised full‑year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to with project build guidance of 1.8–2.4 GW. Manufacturing is a growing cash generator—contributing INR 10.8 billion to Adjusted EBITDA YTD, producing ~3 GW of modules and 1.4 GW of cells YTD, with a 900 MW external order book and a 4 GW cell plant under construction (first cells due next fiscal).

Manufacturing is a growing cash generator—contributing INR 10.8 billion to Adjusted EBITDA YTD, producing ~3 GW of modules and 1.4 GW of cells YTD, with a 900 MW external order book and a 4 GW cell plant under construction (first cells due next fiscal). Leverage is trending down (headline debt/EBITDA from 8.2x to 7x; operating‑portfolio trailing 12‑month ~5.6x) and the company targets reducing consolidated leverage to below ~5.5x by 2028–2030 via further asset sales, capital recycling and cost optimization.

Leverage is trending down (headline debt/EBITDA from 8.2x to 7x; operating‑portfolio trailing 12‑month ~5.6x) and the company targets reducing consolidated leverage to below ~5.5x by 2028–2030 via further asset sales, capital recycling and cost optimization. Transmission delays and curtailment remain a meaningful industry risk—roughly 400–500 MW of ReNew capacity was on TGNA and faces variable curtailment (management cited typical intraperiod curtailment around ~10–20%), and policy/compensation changes are still being negotiated by authorities.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.91. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 722.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 1,217.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.03 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNW

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.