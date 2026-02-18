Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
REMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau Price Performance
Remy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.
The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remy Cointreau
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.