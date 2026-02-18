Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Remy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

