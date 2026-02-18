Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 629,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,079,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009. Red Pine Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

