Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 24,700 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Readystate Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $37,434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 691,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after purchasing an additional 507,067 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,908,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 441,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.