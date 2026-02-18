Readystate Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Readystate Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,533 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,119,000 after buying an additional 1,557,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 410,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

