Readystate Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,012 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 830,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

