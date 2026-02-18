Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. This trade represents a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,426.28. This represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

