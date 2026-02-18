Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,681,000 after buying an additional 175,531 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after buying an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,099,000 after acquiring an additional 190,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

