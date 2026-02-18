Readystate Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO

Readystate Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,382 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Acco Brands worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acco Brands during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Acco Brands by 38.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Acco Brands by 89.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 863,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 144,005 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acco Brands stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Acco Brands Corporation has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $370.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

