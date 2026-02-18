Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $1.59 Million in Bullish $BLSH

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLSH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $92,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $91,782,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,080,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,864,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLSH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bullish Stock Performance

Shares of BLSH opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40. Bullish has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.28 and a quick ratio of 27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 320.30.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Key Stories Impacting Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a higher target — A published analyst note put a new price target of $52.08 on Bullish (BLSH) , signaling meaningful upside from recent trade levels and providing immediate bullish momentum for the stock. Article Title

Analysts set a higher target — A published analyst note put a new price target of $52.08 on , signaling meaningful upside from recent trade levels and providing immediate bullish momentum for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Positive market/sector tone could spill over — A wave of bullish analyst calls and upbeat commentary across large-cap tech, energy, and AI-related names (including NVDA, CVX, GOOG, META, Shopify and others) has lifted risk appetite in the market; that backdrop can help BLSH trade higher as investors rotate into growth/crypto-adjacent or fintech names. Representative pieces: NVDA bullish take ( NVDA Article ), Chevron upgrade ( CVX Article ), and sector upgrade roundup ( Shopify Article ).

Positive market/sector tone could spill over — A wave of bullish analyst calls and upbeat commentary across large-cap tech, energy, and AI-related names (including NVDA, CVX, GOOG, META, Shopify and others) has lifted risk appetite in the market; that backdrop can help BLSH trade higher as investors rotate into growth/crypto-adjacent or fintech names. Representative pieces: NVDA bullish take ( ), Chevron upgrade ( ), and sector upgrade roundup ( ). Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings weakness remains a drag — Bullish reported a large EPS miss for the quarterly period (reported EPS -$3.73 vs. consensus $0.16), and the company showed a negative return on equity and net margin last quarter. Those fundamentals raise execution risk and can cap gains unless future quarters show meaningful improvement. (Quarterly details in company release and prior summary.)

Recent earnings weakness remains a drag — Bullish reported a large EPS miss for the quarterly period (reported EPS -$3.73 vs. consensus $0.16), and the company showed a negative return on equity and net margin last quarter. Those fundamentals raise execution risk and can cap gains unless future quarters show meaningful improvement. (Quarterly details in company release and prior summary.) Negative Sentiment: Technical/contextual headwinds — The share price sits below the 50-day moving average (~$37.40) and valuation metrics (very high P/E) imply sensitivity to earnings/growth revisions; that can increase volatility if analysts or the market reprice expectations.

About Bullish

(Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

See Also

