Readystate Asset Management LP Has $5.73 Million Stake in Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. $INBX

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 534.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,324 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inhibrx Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inhibrx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Inhibrx Biosciences Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

About Inhibrx Biosciences

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company’s proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

