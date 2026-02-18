Readystate Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in PagerDuty $PD

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 1.04% of PagerDuty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,902,027.75. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

