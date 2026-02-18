Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 395,949 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,949 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Venture Global were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Venture Global by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VG stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Venture Global’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $8.00 target price on Venture Global in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

