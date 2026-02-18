Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 107,043 Shares of Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,043 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 93,686 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Herbalife Ltd has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

