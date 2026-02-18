QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,132,704 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,625,368 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

QuinStreet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1,443.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,136,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 580,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 358,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 525,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 344,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Featured Stories

