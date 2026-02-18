Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.31 and last traded at C$53.19, with a volume of 1340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.96.

Quebecor Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

