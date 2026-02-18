Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.1988.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Qiagen in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.75 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 102.8% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

