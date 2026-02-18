Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.41. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 95,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 46.62%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 672,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 672,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 511,837 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 524,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is a Colorado-based utility and real estate development company focused on water resource management and land development along the Front Range. The company’s core operations involve the acquisition, treatment and distribution of potable water, as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater, serving suburban and rural communities in the Denver metropolitan area. Pure Cycle holds substantial water rights and operates distribution and treatment facilities under a regulated utility model, providing essential services to residential and commercial customers.

In addition to its water utility business, Pure Cycle engages in real estate development, leveraging its water assets to create fully serviced residential communities.

