Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 26,637 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in St. Joe by 2,265.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 21.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOE opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $71.90.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 13,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $910,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,151,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,898,622. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 173,500 shares of company stock worth $11,136,531 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

