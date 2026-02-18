PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $281.4530 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,514 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $192,195.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 394,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,155,931.85. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $66,205.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,120.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 280,871 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

