ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 95,173 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 116,906 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000.

Shares of TWM opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $71.27.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

