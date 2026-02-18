ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,695 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $228,877,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 666,448 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 17,371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3,670.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 512,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,770,000 after purchasing an additional 499,184 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Twilio Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,597.62. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,924 shares of company stock valued at $134,836,125 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Articles

