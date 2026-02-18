Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 69,171 Shares of OppFi Inc. $OPFI

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OppFi were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in OppFi by 483.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in OppFi by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 334,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 146,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Research cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $48,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,672.06. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

