Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 0.9%

BKSY stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $766.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

