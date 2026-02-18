Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HG opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70.

HG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $32.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

