Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in 10x Genomics $TXG

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 588,769 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 234.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 133,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93,514 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.24.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,495. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,021,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,564. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

