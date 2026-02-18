Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 121,398,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 251,863,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

Featured Stories

