Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.3750, with a volume of 152867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5%

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $503.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.17%.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 384.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.