PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 635,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth $1,255,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $506.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

