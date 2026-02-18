pippin Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIPPIN)

pippin (PIPPIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One pippin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pippin has a total market capitalization of $579.21 million and $99.46 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pippin has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pippin Token Profile

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official website is pippin.love. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou.

Buying and Selling pippin

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.45671292 USD and is down -27.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $76,853,467.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pippin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pippin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

