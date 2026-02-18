Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 32.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 32.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. 4,325,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Positive Sentiment: Several directors and executives bought shares on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and providing a potential support level after the sell‑off. Read More.

Several directors and executives bought shares on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and providing a potential support level after the sell‑off. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Non‑executive directors and the CFO publicly increased their stakes (multiple filings reported), reinforcing the insider conviction narrative. Read More.

Non‑executive directors and the CFO publicly increased their stakes (multiple filings reported), reinforcing the insider conviction narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The board has issued statements that the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted bid — reassuring but it does not replace the lost takeover premium. Read More.

The board has issued statements that the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted bid — reassuring but it does not replace the lost takeover premium. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (coverage includes Pinewood in broker tips), which can affect short‑term flows but so far reflect mixed views post‑bid. Read More.

Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (coverage includes Pinewood in broker tips), which can affect short‑term flows but so far reflect mixed views post‑bid. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m bid, citing a sharp re‑rating driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of that takeover premium is the primary reason for the stock’s large decline. Read More.

Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m bid, citing a sharp re‑rating driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of that takeover premium is the primary reason for the stock’s large decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wider AI sector volatility and investor fears about future earnings/valuations exacerbated selling pressure and scuppered the deal — analysts and press link the retreat to AI re‑rating. Read More.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.40.

In related news, insider William Berman purchased 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 per share, with a total value of £49,697.97. Also, insider Jemima Bird acquired 16,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.36. Insiders purchased 64,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,448 in the last 90 days. 47.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

