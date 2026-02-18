Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 713,523 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 866,217 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 544,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 763,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,397,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 698,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 557.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 323,435 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,666,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 295,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 802,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) is an actively managed closed-end fund sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), a global investment manager specializing in fixed income. PDO seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and follows a dynamic, multi-sector approach to income generation.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of fixed-income asset classes.

