Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.99 and traded as low as GBX 16.85. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 18, with a volume of 170,133 shares.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £59.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.03.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
