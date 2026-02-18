Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.20 and last traded at GBX 149.40, with a volume of 11015219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.
Pan African Resources Trading Up 3.1%
Pan African Resources Company Profile
