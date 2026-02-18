Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.650-3.700 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $163.50. 15,927,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,087. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $192.28. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.08.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto beat top-line expectations with fiscal Q2 revenue of about $2.6B and Next‑Generation Security ARR up ~33% to $6.3B, showing continued demand for its platform. PR: Q2 Results

Palo Alto beat top-line expectations with fiscal Q2 revenue of about $2.6B and Next‑Generation Security ARR up ~33% to $6.3B, showing continued demand for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Management materially raised full‑year revenue guidance to $11.28B–$11.31B (from ~$10.5B prior), signaling stronger-than-expected top-line prospects for FY26. WSJ: Revenue Outlook Lifted

Management materially raised full‑year revenue guidance to $11.28B–$11.31B (from ~$10.5B prior), signaling stronger-than-expected top-line prospects for FY26. Positive Sentiment: Product and research pushes — MSIAM 2.0 launch and Unit 42 AI/incident report — reinforce the company’s AI/security positioning and help the platform narrative. PR: MSIAM 2.0

Product and research pushes — MSIAM 2.0 launch and Unit 42 AI/incident report — reinforce the company’s AI/security positioning and help the platform narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: some firms keep Buy/outperform ratings while trimming targets as they digest valuation and execution risk. Channel checks cited by some brokers point to improving demand. InsiderMonkey: BTIG Checks

Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: some firms keep Buy/outperform ratings while trimming targets as they digest valuation and execution risk. Channel checks cited by some brokers point to improving demand. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed its annual profit forecast and issued fiscal Q3 profit guidance below Street expectations, explicitly citing rising costs from recent acquisitions to bolster AI capabilities — the guidance hit sentiment and sparked after‑hours selling. Reuters: Profit Forecast Cut

Management trimmed its annual profit forecast and issued fiscal Q3 profit guidance below Street expectations, explicitly citing rising costs from recent acquisitions to bolster AI capabilities — the guidance hit sentiment and sparked after‑hours selling. Negative Sentiment: The announced intent to acquire Koi (agentic endpoint security) increased investor concern about near-term integration and expense load; reports noted the stock reacted negatively to the deal news. PR: Koi Acquisition

The announced intent to acquire Koi (agentic endpoint security) increased investor concern about near-term integration and expense load; reports noted the stock reacted negatively to the deal news. Negative Sentiment: Some brokers trimmed price targets (example: Mizuho lowered its target), reflecting concern about near-term profitability and valuation pressure on software names. The Fly: PT Lowered

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 214 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

