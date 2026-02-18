Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,666.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

