Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,798 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0%

EXR stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

