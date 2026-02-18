Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,233 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,866,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 651,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 612,725 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 498,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

