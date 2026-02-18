Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.74 and traded as high as GBX 217. Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 214, with a volume of 26,540 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.90. The firm has a market cap of £43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 3.90 EPS for the quarter. Palace Capital had a net margin of 164.89% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

