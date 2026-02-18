Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,680 and last traded at GBX 2,620, with a volume of 7797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610.

OXIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,435 to GBX 2,675 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,031.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

