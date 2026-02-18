Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.1485. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.1537, with a volume of 1,160,048 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Materials

Origin Materials Stock Down 4.0%

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 623,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc is a cleantech company focused on producing sustainable chemicals and materials from renewable biomass rather than fossil feedstocks. The company’s core technology platform converts wood chips and other lignocellulosic feedstocks into a versatile intermediate called CMF (chloromethylfurfural), which can be further processed into a range of building‐block chemicals used in applications such as packaging, coatings and performance fibers. By offering a drop‐in alternative to petrochemical precursors, Origin Materials aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact across multiple industries.

The company operates a demonstration facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where it validates its conversion process at scale and produces sample volumes of bio‐based intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.