Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Openlane from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Openlane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Openlane in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy (b-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Openlane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Openlane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPLN

Openlane Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:OPLN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 83,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Openlane has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Openlane had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPLN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Openlane in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of Openlane during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Openlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Openlane

(Get Free Report)

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Openlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Openlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.