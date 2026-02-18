Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oncobiologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Oncobiologics Stock Down 13.8%

OTLK opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($1.21) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

